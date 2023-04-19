Thar Block-1 Integrated Power Project distributes food supplies among people

Rising inflation has affected the lives of millions of people all over the country and the worst-hit are the under-privileged, who are now also faced with the looming threat of food shortages.

This is one of the major causes of concern especially in remote areas like the desert region of Thar in Sindh.

To help overcome this big challenge, Shanghai Electric Thar Block -1 Integrated Power Project has been providing regular food supplies to households living in villages located around its coal mining plant and power plant in Thar Block-1.

During the holy month of Ramzan, Shanghai Electric’s Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project distributed food supplies to 900 households in villages located in the area where this mega project is located. “We are doing our best to help the community in this time of need,” said Mr Meng Donghai, CEO Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited. “Our company will continue supporting the local population,” he added. The food packages provided to the villagers included all basic necessities including rice, flour, cooking oil, sugar, tea, etc. and were handed over to the villagers by senior company officials.

The supplies were distributed among local population belonging to the following villages: Wervai, Tilwayo, Kharyo Ghulam Shah, Shahmir Vikyian Bhave Jothar and Koli Para. The Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project, one of the mega projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has provided more than 18,000 direct employment opportunities for the locals, with a cumulative tax payment of US$120 million and CSR expenditure of over US$1.3 million. The Project is jointly run by Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited (TCB1) and Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL).

Pakistan Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project, led and invested by Shanghai Electric, includes 2×660MW high-parameter coal-fired generating units, supported by an annual output of 7.8 million tons of lignite open-pit coal mine. It is a key project in the “China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)” energy cooperation projects. After achieving Commercial Operation Date on February 05, 2023, the Project is capable of meeting the electricity demands of 4 million households in Pakistan, bringing significant social and economic significance in reducing fuel imports, saving foreign exchange reserves and enhancing energy security.