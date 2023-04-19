Pakistan junior golfers reach Vietnam for Faldo Series Asia Grand Final

LAHORE: The 14th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final will be held from April 19 to 21 at the Laguna Lang Co Golf Course in Vietnam. This championship of junior champions is being activated after a three-year pause due to the pandemic. The best junior golfers from over 22 countries in Asia including Pakistan have gathered at Laguna Lang Co Golf Course hoping to be crowned champion of Asia. Pakistan will be represented by Syed Yashal Shah, Damil Ataullah, Nouman Ilyas, Makayel Majid, Saad Habib, Omar Khalid, Laraib ur Rehman, Vivek Anand and Shameer Majid who also got selected in years 2020, 2021 and 2022. Also contesting will be five girls: Humna Amjad, Parkha Ijaz, Ayesha Kashif, Aania F Syed and Bushra Fatima. These selected boys and girls attained national honours after the Pakistan Golf Federation conducted trials this year at Nick Faldo designed Rumanza Golf Course, DHA in Multan. The Pakistan juniors, seeking global success in this championship, will also get a chance to meet Sir Nick Faldo and attend several coaching clinics where he will teach them new techniques and skills.