President announces 90-day remission in sentences for prisoners

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved remission in sentences for prisoners on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. The president approved the remission of 90 days in exercise of the Article 45 of the Constitution, the President House said.

The relief will be applicable to male prisoners above 65 years, who have completed their one-third sentence. The remission will also be applied to the female prisoners aged above 60 years, who have completed their one-third sentence.

Likewise, the prisoners under the age of 18 years, who have completed their one-third sentence, would also be eligible for availing the relief. However, the remission will not apply to those convicted of capital punishment, espionage, rape, anti-state activities, kidnapping, terrorism, incurring loss to national exchequer, financial crimes, and robbery. Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed condolence with the families of the Pakistan Army personal who were martyred in South Waziristan on April 15. The president had a telephonic conversation with brothers of Lance Naek Shoaib Ali and Sepoy Rafi Ullah, and paid tributes to the martyrs for their sacrifices and services to the country. He said the whole nation saluted the services of the martyrs. The president also saluted the martyrs for their duty and bravery. He also thanked the families of the martyrs on behalf of the whole nation.