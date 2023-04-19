Gandapur gets post-arrest bail in audio leak case

A lower court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case and ordered to release him from jail. Additional District and Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan, in the decision which he had reserved on Monday, instructed the defence to submit surety bonds of Rs300,000 for his client’s bail. At the outset of hearing, the case investigation officer submitted his reply in the bail plea of Gandapur. Gandapur, a former federal minister, was arrested last week from outside the building of the Peshawar High Court’s Dera Ismail Khan Bench. He was handed over to Islamabad’s Golra police but his custody was later given to Bhakkar police.