Traffic licenses made paperless: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has made the process of issuing driving license paperless by taking a historic step to facilitate citizens in obtaining traffic license. Dr. Usman Anwar, while announcing the abolition of the old procedural file system in the process of issuing driving license, said that citizens can now get their driving license by just taking their national identity card and paying the proposed fee to any traffic office or police service center in the province. IG Punjab said that there will be no need to carry copies or files of any document including identity card, passport, photos and now the modern integrated system of Traffic Police Punjab will do all the process by itself. Now, as per rules and regulations, citizens will be able to get their driving license easily without any recommendation or hassle. Dr. Usman Anwar said that it is necessary to have a passport to obtain an international driving license, while for the driving test citizens will be able to take it on their own vehicle instead of the traffic police vehicle, however, the video recording of each driving test will be made a part of the police record. IG Punjab said that the aim of this initiative is to make the issuance of traffic license more easy for the citizens, so that maximum citizens of the province can get their driving license easily. Dr. Usman Anwar said that currently there are more than 2.5 crore motorcycles and vehicles in Punjab while only 4.5 million people have licenses. Similarly, in provincial capital Lahore, there are more than 75 lac motorcycles and vehicles and only 7 or 8 lac citizens have license.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that most of the citizens did not get the driving license considering it as a difficult task, but now this difficulty has been eased and along with simplifying the system, the working hours of the license centers have been extended. IG Punjab said that the facility of issuance of driving license has been given in the police service centers across the province, citizens in the big cities of the province can get this facility 24/7, seven days a week, while in the police offices of small cities, they can get this facility in double shifts. IG Punjab expressed these views in his special message to officers and citizens on social media.

IG Punjab said that the computerized system is being introduced in all the licensing centers of the province and the tout mafia will also be completely eradicated with paperless working. Dr Usman Anwar said that obtaining a driving license in a dignified manner is the fundamental right of every citizen which will be provided to him. Dr. Usman Anwar said that millions of citizens who drive vehicles without a license are requested to give Punjab Police a chance to serve and get their driving license from any police office or service center across the province without any hassle, recommendation or bribe.