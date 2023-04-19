CTD Punjab kills two terrorists in Rajanpur

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab foiled the terror plan and killed 2 suspected terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Rajanpur. According to the spokesman, on the information that 5 alleged terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan are present with explosives and weapons in Rajanpur area near Rojhan police station, and they are planning to attack security institutions, the CTD teams reached the spot. He said that seeing the CTD teams, the terrorists started indiscriminate firing on the police teams.

The CTD Punjab Police teams secured themselves using modern operational techniques and retaliated, as a result of which 2 alleged terrorists, namely Ilyas alias Abdullah, a resident of Mardan and Irfanullah alias Qari, a resident of Tehsil Pandiali District, Mohmand Agency, were killed by their own accomplices, while the remaining 3 terrorists succeeded to escape by taking advantage of the darkness, he added. The spokesman further said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places. He said that non-electric detonator, one Kalashnikov with 31 bullets, pistol 30 bore with 20 bullets and a solution tape have been recovered from them. The CTD Punjab has started a search operation to arrest the terrorists who escaped after registering cases in Dera Ghazi Khan, he said. The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, report it to Counter Terrorism Department Punjab helpline 0800 -11111.