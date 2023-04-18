LHC restricts police from harassing Imran Khan

The Lahore High Court Tuesday ordered the authorities to not “harass” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

According to details, the Lahore High Court announced the reserved verdict. A five-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the Imran Khan plea against the summon notices in 140 cases and inquiries.

The court clarified that according to the statement of the Law Officer the court cannot bar police from legal action but the court said that the complainant should not be harassed.

The PTI chairman Imran Khan told the court that the nation know him for fifty years, the party’s only demand is an election and the PTI does not want any confrontation and bloodshed.

He informed the court that when he left his Zaman Park Lahore residence, the police attacked his home. PTI have no other choice but to approach the court, Imran Khan added.

During the hearing today, the PTI chief’s lawyer said that his client had received credible information regarding another operation outside Zaman Park during the Eid holidays.

“Give us relief for five days,” he requested, saying that “for five days the doors of the court will be closed”.

“The doors of justice are never closed,” Justice Najafi replied.