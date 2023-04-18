Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz found dead at home

Pakistani actor and model Saeeda Imtiaz was found dead at home on Tuesday morning.

Condolences started pouring in as the official handle of Saeeda Imtiaz shared a story, confirming her death, however the cause behind her death remained unknown till the filing of the story while social media users are curious to know the sudden death of the actor.

Twitter is filled with condolences after Saeeda Imtiaz was found dead at home, Have a look:

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ Shocking, Saddening and Unbelievable news.

A pure sweetheart, the sparkling, shining, young, bold and well known Saeeda Imtiaz departs.

Saeeda was found dead in her room today, she departs on the night of 27th Ramadan,

Sooner or Later,… pic.twitter.com/6nB23ZRBYf — Sheeraz Khan Soomro (@therealsheeraz) April 18, 2023

Pakistani Actress and Model saeeda imtiaz passed away this morning as she was found dead in her room. Rest In Peace

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ#SaeedaImtiaz pic.twitter.com/eTX1Ln6qEh — Minha Miraj (@MirajMinha) April 18, 2023

Famous Artist, Social & Political Activist @SaeedaImtiaz has been passed away.

She was found dead in her bedroom.💔 pic.twitter.com/c8fLK06plj — Sikandar Dogar (@sikandardogar1) April 18, 2023

She was born in the United Arab Emirates and raised in New York, United States.

Saeeda gained fame for her portrayal of Jemima Khan in the biography of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In addition to her work in movies and television, the former Tamasha contestant received a lot of praise for modeling. She was well-known for being an active social media user who frequently shared pictures.

Imtiaz worked as a model, both in shows and in photo shoots, starting in 2013 and finishing in 2018.