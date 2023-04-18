Indus River successfully diverted through 2nd Tunnel at Dasu HPP

As a second major achievement in less than two months, the Indus River was successfully diverted through the second diversion tunnel at the Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP).

“The second diversion tunnel was made functional on Sunday by diverting the Indus River through it,” according to Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Upper’s office, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

“Each and every one of you contributed highly to the success of this project. Thank you so much for all the hard work. Congratulations on the incredible success,” said Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ullah Mehsud on this occasion who was accompanied by project director DHPP, District Police Officer Muhammad Khalid Khan, and members of China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) present on the occasion.

“This is a great honor for me to inaugurate the second diversion tunnel of the project,” Mr. Mehsud added.

The first diversion tunnel, with a length of the diversion tunnel, is 1.3 kilometers with 20-meter width and 23-meter height, was inaugurated in February 2023.

CGGC is the contractor of the main works and is leading the construction of the project.

Upon completion, Dasu will become the project with the highest annual energy generation in Pakistan i.e., 21 billion units on average.

WAPDA is spending Rs. 17.34 billion on schemes relating to resettlement, environmental management, and social development in the project area. About 3722 jobs, including 1945 for locals, have so far been created, which will increase to the 8000 mark during the peak construction period of the project.