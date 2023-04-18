Türkiye’s external assets at $303bn as of February

Türkiye’s external assets rose to $303.1 billion at the end of February, decreasing 2.3% from the end of 2022, according to official data released on Monday. Liabilities against non-residents dropped 2.9% to $570.2 billion, Turkish Central Bank data showed. The net international investment position (NIIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye’s external assets and liabilities, reached minus $267.1 billion at the end of February versus minus $276.9 billion at the end of last year. Showing a snapshot in time, the NIIP – which can be either positive or negative – is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation’s government, the private sector, and citizens.