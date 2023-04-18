PTI urges SC to initiate contempt proceedings

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday demanded the Supreme Court initiate contempt proceedings against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal cabinet for not releasing funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polls, a private TV channel reported. In a tweet, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said despite the apex court’s orders, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) decision to not release funds is in violation of the laws. “…the Supreme Court should initiate contempt of court proceedings against the prime minister and the Cabinet and fulfil their desire of getting disqualified through court orders,” the former information minister said.

“No parliament has the authority to prevent people from voting. Such a parliament can lay the foundation of a fascist government, but it cannot have anything to do with a democratic system,” he said. The PTI’s senior leader said in line with the Constitution, the parliament does not have any prerogative over the election expenses.

In the tweets, the ex-information minister also mentioned that his party was focused on negotiations with the government, but the rulers were exhibiting a “non-serious” attitude in this regard. Chaudhry added that the negotiations would be held in line with the Constitution and the Supreme Court’s orders, while noting that delaying the elections would be tantamount to subverting the Constitution.

PTI has formed a three-member committee and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has tasked two of its senior members to hold consultations with the opposition party amid the tense political situation after the Jamaat-e-Islami’s bid to bring both sides to the table.