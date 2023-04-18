Arrests and negotiations can’t go hand in hand: Elahi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday said arrests and negotiations could not go hand in hand.

Addressing a meeting, attended by ex-federal minister Ch Wajahat Hussain, former MPAs Ch Shujaat Nawaz Ajnala, and Ch Khalid Asghar Gharal, he said the PDM-led government was not interested in the Jamat-e-Islami’s (JI) call for an all parties conference (APC) on the election date. “[Rather], the government only wants to escape Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict,” he added.

The former Punjab CM said that the JI’s attempts to call the APC on elections held no grounds yet.

Elahi went on to say that no one knew Prime Ministe Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif better than the JI. “PM Shehbaz had got JI founder Qazi Hussain Ahmad attacked to please Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpai,” he added. He said the PML-N had the JI’s aged activists tortured by the police.

He alluded that PM Shehbaz’s rebellious attitude was akin to a threat against national security, adding that if it was not met, it would harm the country. “Interior Minster Rana Sanaullah is threatening the judiciary on the whims of PM Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif,” he claimed. The PTI president said that the government’s stand against the judiciary made a mockery of the country in the world. “PM Shehbaz and Rana Sanaullah want to turn the country into a constitution-free land,” he added.