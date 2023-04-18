President calls for comprehensive plan to address health issues

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday underscored the need for devising a comprehensive strategy to address the challenges being faced by the country in the health and education sectors. The president, during a presentation by UNICEF on its initiatives in Pakistan, expressed concern over the alarming number of out of school children. He said that over 23 million children were out of school and urged the need for thinking out of box solutions to enroll them.

The Country Representative of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Abdullah Abdulaziz Fadil briefed the meeting about the role and achievements made by UNICEF in the health and education sectors of Pakistan. The president stated that educating these children was really a major challenge that could not be addressed only with the present bricks and mortar system but it required the use of digital and online learning methods. The UNICEF country representative apprised the meeting of the impacts of floods on children and the support extended by UNICEF to the children of flood-affected areas.

He said that 134,779 children with severe malnutrition had been enrolled for treatment, besides immunizing 1,194,940 children against measles. It was told that UNICEF established 1,232 temporary learning centers and helped 180,889 children to continue their learning in a safe and protected environment through various modalities. He highlighted that 1,195,088 people had been provided access to safe drinking water.

He also shared UNICEF’s Five Years Program (2023-27) to help strengthen the education and health sectors of Pakistan.