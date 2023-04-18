Justin Timberlake attempts to distract Jessica Biel with dance moves during workout

Justin Timberlake can find any reason to rock his body. Case in point: his wife Jessica Biel’s latest workout video. On Feb. 4, the Candy star shared an Instagram clip where she’s seen deeply focused on a rigorous leg workout until the “SexyBack” singer manages to crack a smile out of her with his dancing. “Justin stop,” Jessica laughs in the video taken by trainer Ben Bruno, as the camera pans to reveal Justin swaying his legs and hips. The NSYNC alum then jokes, “What? What? It’s not distracting?”

Jessica captioned the hilarious moment, “In the gym with @benbrunotraining… and some other guy who won’t stop distracting me!!”

Ben joined in on the fun, too, by reposting the video on his Instagram and adding in the caption, “@jessicabiel is such a badass.” “This 3-way lunge matrix is hard enough as it is,” the fitness expert continued, “let alone with @justintimberlake trying to distract you with his dancing.” Fortunately, Jessica-who shares sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, with Justin-is a total pro at staying on task. As she explained on The Drew Barrymore Show last November, “One of the best pieces of parenting advice I’ve ever gotten was ‘you cannot do both at the same time.”

“When you’re wrestling on the floor, you’re wrestling on the floor,” she said. “Don’t answer the phone, don’t look at a work thing, don’t text someone, you are wrestling on the floor.”

Noting that “it’s not easy balancing your whole life,” Jessica added she’s still “trying to figure it all out.”

However, as Jessica mentioned in her recent birthday tribute to Justin, life is sweeter with him by her side.

“Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day,” she wrote on Jan. 31. “The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you.”