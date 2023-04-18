Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez star in Dunkin’ Donuts Super Bowl ad

Bennifer runs on Dunkin’. Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck are co-stars in Dunkin’ Donuts 2023 Super Bowl ad-and it’s one you will love a latte. In the commercial, which aired Feb. 12 during the big game, Ben sports a Dunkin’ T-shirt and headset while working in a drive-thru for the donuts and coffee chain. During the comical montage, the actor is captured working away, struggling to find the bagel button on the store’s ordering system and interacting with customers. Naturally, several of them instantly recognise Ben, including one woman whose jaw drops upon pulling up to the window, another who wants a picture with the 50-year-old, oh and Ben’s wife, who pulls up as a drive-thru customer.

“What are you doing here?” Jennifer asks him in the ad. “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?” A totally defeated looking Ben then declares to his off-camera Dunkin’ co-workers, “I gotta go guys.” Jennifer then quips, “Grab me a glazed.”

Indeed, this touchdown of a commercial is one that has been highly-anticipated. In January, Ben and Jennifer were spotted in Medford, Mass. filming this very ad. Per NBC10 Boston, one customer the actor served during the shoot told NBC reporter Darren Botelho that the actor was “incredibly funny and quick-witted.” Before hopping behind the Dunkin’ counter, Ben has frequented the coffee company as a customer many a time. Back in 2020, he was photographed struggling to hold his

Dunkin’ order, which included a few iced coffees and a box of munchkins.