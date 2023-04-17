Trick to earn 15,000 dollars every day through TikTok

We can all agree on one thing: social media has the power to make anyone famous or, more accurately, mighty rich if one has mastered the art of providing information that has the potential to go viral or bring massive views.

In a podcast called ‘Nothing Happens Here,’ a male social media star known as ‘Taimoor Akbar’ revealed something that will undoubtedly surprise you, as it did us and the netizen community.

The very “comical” Pakistani influencer Taimoor decided to inform anyone who might not be aware about a newly introduced TikTok feature that can make you earn A LOT of money during an engrossing conversation with the hosts, including Pakistani showbiz star and musician Aima Baig’s ex-fiance, Shahbaz Shigri.

So it turns out that TikTok has launched a “Live” option through which users may go live and essentially make $15,000 per day?

That’s fascinating, isn’t it?

In the podcast, Taimoor disclosed that a certain prominent figure, whom he thought wasn’t particularly well-known, has been making 15,000 dollars from each TikTok Live session.