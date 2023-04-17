Daily Times

Salman Khan and other stars at Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party: see pictures

On Sunday, Baba Siddique threw a star-studded Iftar party in Mumbai, like he does every year. The usual suspects were present at the party, including Salim Khan, Salman, Alvira, and Arpita Khan, as well as their husbands Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, and Sohail Khan. Preity Zinta, Urmila Matondkar with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir, Huma Qureshi, Genelia D’Souza-Riteish Deshmukh, and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi were among the other celebrities that attended the event. Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Sidharth Nigam, and Jessi Gill from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were also spotted at the celebration.

Salman Khan looked dapper in a black pathani suit and happily posed with Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan. Salim Khan was also pictured with the father-son duo.

Sohail Khan attended the Iftar party with his younger son Yohaan and posed with Baba Siddique and Zeeshan.

Alvira Khan-Atul Agnihotri and Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma smiled for the cameras.

Preity Zinta looked just stunning in a bright yellow suit. On the other hand, Urmila Matondkar and her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir looked adorable together.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Pooja Hegde and Palak Tiwari added a glam quotient to the party with their traditional ensembles.

Their co-stars, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jassi Gill, arrived in style.

The Sharma sisters, Neha and Aisha, added bling to the party with their outfits. Neha looked pretty in a pink sharara, while Aisha opted for a bright yellow anarkali. On the other hand, Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal posed for the cameras together.

The star couples of Bollywood Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi and Genelia D’Souza-Riteish Deshmukh happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Suniel Shetty, Chunky Panday and Emraan Khan were also pictured at the party.

Pulkit Samrat, Sajid Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi opted for white traditional ensembles.

Kubbra Sait and Nargis Fakhri looked gorgeous in shades of red and beige.

Mom-to-be Sana Khan attended the party with her husband Mufti Anas Sayed.

TV stars Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya and Arjun Bijlani attended the party in stylish outfits.

Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar and other TV stars were pictured at the Iftar party. Check out the pictures here:

Coming back to Salman Khan, he will be soon seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on April 21.

