Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That will star in an eclectic lineup at a concert to celebrate King Charles’ coronation next month, billed by organisers as a chance to celebrate a new chapter in Britain’s history. The formal coronation ceremony for Charles, who became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September, will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. The following day attention turns to Windsor Castle, west of London, where 20,000 members of the public and special guests attend the concert, which will also be broadcast on television and radio.

US music star Richie said: “To share the stage with the other performers at the Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration.”

The line-up also includes opera star Andrea Bocelli, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel, and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.

The list of performers was announced by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), who will produce and broadcast the showcase. In addition, ‘The Coronation Choir,’ a group created from community choirs and amateur singers from across Britain, will appear alongside ‘The Virtual Choir,’ which is made up of singers from across the Commonwealth.

The BBC said the centrepiece of the concert will see iconic locations across the United Kingdom lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

“It will feature a broad mix of music spanning pop to classical, along with spoken word and dance performances reflecting arts and culture from around the UK and the wider Commonwealth,” the British broadcaster said.