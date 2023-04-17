Palak Tiwari explains her statement about dress code on Salman Khan’s film set

Palak Tiwari, daughter of renowned Indian television actress Shweta Tiwari, recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. However, she recently clarified her statement about the rules regarding clothes for girls on the sets of Salman Khan.

In an earlier interview, Palak had talked about strict rules being enforced on the set, stating that no girl would wear inappropriate clothes or clothing that revealed too much of the body.

However, she has now explained that her statement was misunderstood and the purpose of her speech was not at all what was being taken out.

Palak further elaborated, saying that the real purpose of her talk was to share her experience as an assistant director on the set of Salman Khan’s film ‘Antim’, where she had made some strict rules for herself on how to dress and behave. She explained that Salman Khan himself is a traditional person who works on his set and all the operators are very sensitive about the safety of women.

While Salman Khan allows his crew to wear what they want, Palak emphasised the importance of taking proper precautions and dressing appropriately in a place where you don’t know everyone personally.

She recounted an incident where her mother was surprised to see her dressed properly for work and Palak revealed that she was heading to the set where Salman was shooting.