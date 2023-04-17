Fawad Khan shares insights on Pakistani film industry

As the release of his upcoming film Money Back Guarantee approaches this Eid, Fawad Khan is opening up about his thoughts on the present and future of Pakistani cinema.

In an interview, the The Legend of Maula Jatt star shared his views on the industry’s growth and opportunities for employment and revenue. Khan acknowledged that the Pakistani film industry cannot be compared to those with larger budgets such as India and Hollywood. However, he expressed hope for the country’s cinema to grow and expand within its limited resources. “When this wheel will rotate, returns will increase and investment in films will increase, the industry on its own will expand,” he said.

The actor emphasised the importance of creating unique local content and improving the quality of work to establish a distinct identity. “Like I said about Maula Jatt that doing it in Punjabi was a very unique kind of a thing. Changing the story in such a manner, it was a unique film released among the diverse group of films that are coming out,” he stated.

Khan also stressed the need for local digital streaming platforms, which would provide more opportunities for filmmakers and actors. He believes that reducing “free viewing” and supporting creators’ efforts could result in significant revenue for the industry. As fans eagerly anticipate Money Back Guarantee’s release, Khan’s insights offer a glimpse into the future of Pakistani cinema.