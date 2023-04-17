Hera Pheri fans demand removal of filmmaker Farhad Samji

Social media has been set ablaze with scores of Hera Pheri fans demanding the removal of Farhad Samji as the director of the highly-anticipated comedy film. Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and frustration, calling for Samji’s ouster from the project. In response to the backlash, Samji has broken his silence and addressed the criticism during an interview. The Housefull filmmaker defended himself, saying, “Firstly, when the film has not even been officially announced, so who are these people?”

Samji went on to address the fans’ concerns by highlighting the words “unfair” and “target” in the question posed to him. He said, “We try our best. If anyone has any problem, then we’ll try to rectify it by making better movies and by writing better punches.”

Samji also emphasised his intention to appeal to a wide audience by offering a combination of romance, masala, action, comedy and more. He stated, “God has been very kind right from my writing days and it continues as I turned director. Housefull 4 is the biggest hit of Akshay Kumar. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is such a huge success if we take into account the ROI. Now, what can I say beyond this?”

The original Hera Pheri film was directed by Priyadarshan and the second installment was directed by Neeraj Vora. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the third installment of the beloved franchise and are hoping that their voices will be heard.