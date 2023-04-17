Pak auto dealers to explore new collaboration avenues with China

Pakistani auto dealers are moving ahead to explore new avenues of collaboration with China.”In recent years, made-in-China products and Chinese brands have begun to become real players and drivers in the global auto industry. With the help of China’s leading automotive industry communication platform, we can learn about the latest exciting trends in the automotive industry, said Bilal Chaudhary, a Pakistani auto dealer in Gujarat, while expressing his excitement to participate in the Automobile show in Shanghai and Chery’s Annual Global Dealer Conference, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Sunday.

Chery will present its latest products, create live experiences, and host user-salon co-creation sessions at the Shanghai International Automotive and Manufacturing Technology Exhibition, one of China’s most authoritative and influential auto shows, on April 18.

It will coincide with its 2023 Global Dealer Conference, which is also the first face-to-face meeting between Chery and its global partners in three years.

The conference aims to strengthen Chery’s internationalization strategy, listen to the needs of the global market, and negotiate future development plans with its global partners. It also means that Chery will once again accelerate its global marketing strategy.

The year 2022 was full of both risks and opportunities. Despite numerous uncertainties, such as chip shortages and logistics constraints, the global automotive market experienced a 1% year-on-year sales decline.

While Chery sold 450,000 units in overseas markets, matching its best-ever performance, it defied the trend by increasing by 68 percent year on year.

“Chery’s products have been incredibly successful in the global market, and we have been very impressed with its performance in Pakistan as well.” Bilal’s collaboration with Chery resulted in the successful introduction of two vehicle models, the Tiggo 4 and Tiggo 8.

The quality of the vehicles has consistently impressed Pakistani customers. “We propose launching more Tiggo models and variants in our region so that customers have more options to choose from.” “The internationally successful Arrizo could be a good project to launch in the Sedan category,” Bilal added.

Bilal believes that the convention will provide a great opportunity for Pakistani dealers and Chery to reconnect, share insights and explore new ways of working together.

“We will work with nearly 1,000 Chery dealers from Europe, South America, the Middle East and other regions to closely appreciate Chery new energy products, hybrid platforms and other scientific and technological exhibits, exchange on industry trends, cooperative products and models, and bring the advanced concepts back to Pakistan.”

Another driving force of Bilal’s visit to China is the upcoming on-the-spot exchanges with Chinese partners. “The Chery team has always been highly professional, responsive and easy to work with. Chery may consider investing in training programs to enhance the skills and knowledge of our local sales force.” Bilal added.