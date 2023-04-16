UAE announces Golden Visa policy on Eid ul Fitr

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has granted golden residency to a number of imams, preachers and religious researchers on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, according to a statement from the emirate’s media office. The decision comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as per gulf media reports. Among those who were awarded the coveted Golden Visa are imams, muezzins, preachers, muftis, and religious researchers who have completed 20 years at the helm of their work in Dubai.