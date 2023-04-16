Sajid becomes first Pakistani to scale Annapurna without supplemental oxygen

LAHORE: Mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara on Saturday became the first Pakistani to scale the 8,091-metre high Annapurna mountain in Nepal – the world’s 10th highest peak – without the support of high-altitude porters and supplemental oxygen. This type of ascent, where climbers are not supported by high-altitude porters from base camp to the summit, is called Alpine style. During this summit, mountaineers manage everything – carrying food, tent, ropes and setting routes – themselves. Following Sadpara’s latest feat, Kathmandu-based commercial adventure operator Seven Summit Treks congratulated him in an Instagram post.

“Confirmed by Chhang Dawa Sherpa (the enterprise’s director), Sajid Ali Sadpara, a son of legend Ali Sadpara successfully reached the top of mountain Annapurna this afternoon, unsupported and without using supplementary oxygen, as a part of Seven Summit Treks’ Annapurna Expedition 2023. “Congratulations Sajid Ali Sadpara,” the post read.

Separately, Alpine Club of Pakistan secretary Karar Haidri also congratulated Sadpara in a statement. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed Khan also congratulated the mountaineer on Twitter, saying: “Heartiest congratulations to Sajid Ali Sadpara for summiting Annapurna peak in Nepal without oxygen and sherpa. Indeed, a great, great achievement and a proud moment for Pakistan, especially Gilgit-Baltistan. Best wishes and prayers for his future endeavours.”

Earlier, a tweet posted on Sadpara’s account on Friday said he was at Annapurna’s camp four at the time along with the rope fixing team of Seven Trek’s summit. “Potentially they will make summit push tonight and if everything goes right, will summit on 15 April. “PS: He is part of the fixing team and climbing without oxygen,” the post read. Sadpara had reached Nepal last month, with the mission to summit the world’s three highest mountains Alpine style and without supplemental oxygen. He has already summited K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-I (8,080m) and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m), in Pakistan and Manaslu (8,163m) in Nepal without supplemental oxygen. He now aims to climb all of the world’s 14 eight-thousanders without supplemental oxygen.