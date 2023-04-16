Eluid Kipchoge targeting Boston Marathon victory

BOSTON: Eliud Kipchoge will aim to move one step closer to his dream of winning all six world marathon majors on Monday when he makes his long-awaited Boston Marathon debut as the famous race marks the 10th anniversary of the 2013 bombing that left three people dead. The undisputed Kenyan king of marathon running has never run Boston – the world’s oldest annual marathon first held in 1897 – but is tackling the hilly 26.2 mile course for the first time as part of a bid to complete his set of major victories. The 38-year-old two-time Olympic marathon champion and world record holder has won the Berlin, Tokyo, London and Chicago marathons in his glittering career, leaving just Boston and New York as the only gaps on his CV. Kipchoge aims to fill one of those holes on Monday when he lines up in what is being billed as one of the strongest Boston marathon fields ever assembled. Kipchoge — the only man to run a sub two-hour marathon distance — has played down suggestions that he is planning to take a crack at the Boston course record of 2hr 3min 2sec set by compatriot Geoffrey Mutai in 2011. “I’m targeting the win,” Kipchoge told Letsrun.com in an interview.