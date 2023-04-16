‘Mrs Undercover’ — Radhika starrer walks with a good intent but trips

Comedy-satires have become the flavour of the season for the past couple of years. To crack a near-perfect film in the genre is a very tricky part when it comes to the balance. The biggest trick to make them tonally work is the absence of a physical villain and the inclusion of a situational one. It is always the situational ones that mostly work, unless someone writes a hopelessly interesting antagonist character and weaves it well in the narrative. Mrs Undercover suffers the latter problem because it tries the opposite. Written by Anushree Mehta with Abir Sengupta’s help on additional screenplay and dialogues, Mrs Undercover enters the territory with a very good intent. It wants to challenge the misogyny ingrained in some chauvinists and question the resistance of a section of the society against progressing women.