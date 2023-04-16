Shabana and Javed Akhtar tried to break up several times

Veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi spoke about falling in love with her now-husband Javed Akhtar while he was still married to Honey Irani. In a recent interview with the host Kamiya Jani for a digital channel, Azmi got candid about her relationship with Akhtar and the difficulties she faced at that time for falling for a married man and a father of two.

“Oh it was a very, very, very tough period. I don’t think anybody knows what all the three people involved suffer,” ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ actor told the host.

She added, “They think, ‘that’s it, kar liya.’ It is very difficult, very painful, particularly when there are children involved in it. You go through a very, very difficult period.”

The veteran further revealed that the two even tried to split several times, because of the kids being involved. “We did try to break several times, in fact, three times we tried to break because of the children but it just didn’t happen. Today, what is good is that I am very good friends with all of them, Honey is like a family member of ours and with the children, we have this beautiful relationship. So, in the end, it has worked out well, for which I am very grateful,” she detailed.

“But whenever you know of a situation like that, all I would say is please don’t judge because it is a very painful period in your life,” she urged the society. Azmi also divulged that Akhtar’s children Farhan and Zoya now share a better relationship with her than their father. It is pertinent to mention here that Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi tied the knot in 1984, while the former’s divorce from his ex-wife, Irani was finalized a year later. From his first wife, Akhtar is the father to successful filmmakers Farhan and Zoya Akhtar.