Ayesha Omar clarifies regarding ‘abusive ex’

A-list actor-host Ayesha Omar issued a clarification over her recent statement rearding an abusive ex in a podcast.

In a recent tell-all with the former supermodel turned entrepreneur, Frieha Altaf, on her podcast ‘FWhy’, the ‘Habs’ star shared details of an abusive relationship which lasted for eight years and she was even ready to marry the individual.

“It took me so long to leave the person, as I always thought he would eventually change and become better – or that I could fix him,” Omar shared. “Even after eight years of going back and forth, the relationship was full of physical abuse and so much verbal abuse, so I left.” Following the podcast, many speculated that the person she is talking about is her ex-beau, actor Sikander Rizvi. Taking to her Instagram stories, the celebrity clarified that this revelation has nothing to do with Rizvi. “Hi lovers and haters,” she wrote.

“This is to clarify that the abusive individual I’m referring to in my podcast with @friehaaltaf is not Sikander Rizvi at all. It was a family friend’s son, who is not connected to the media.”

“Please do not involve Sikander or his family in this. Much appreciated,” she further urged. “Much love. AO.”

For the unversed, a restaurateur turned film actor, Sikander Rizvi is the grandson of legendary singer, Madam Noor Jehan and brother of actor Sonya Jehan. He and Omar dated each other for some time and were quite open with their relationship before they parted ways, however, continued to stay friends.