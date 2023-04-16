Aima Baig reveals her ailment from the past

Pakistan’s famous singer Aima Baig has revealed that she had been suffering from a dangerous disease in the past. Aima Baig has had a great career, starting with Dunya TV’s programme ‘Mazak Raat’, she started gaining success and now she is one of the most successful singers of Pakistan. People like her voice to be in OSTs and movies while her fans also attend her concerts in large numbers.

Aima recently participated in a podcast where she revealed that she had been suffering from joint pain along with swelling in her feet. She suffered a lot and was on a wheelchair for six months. The singer said she was not comfortable telling everyone about her illness, so she kept it to herself. “I got my disease treated by a doctor in New York, after which I feel better now,” she added.