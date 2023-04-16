Palak gushes over Aryan Khan

Palak Tiwari has opened up about her equation with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

During an interview with Siddhath Kannan, the 22-year-old spoke about King Khan’s son, “He’s exactly how he seems. He’ll say a few words and he’ll make an impactful statement, leave and go back into the crowd. He’s very like that. He’s a very sweet guy, very nice and quite a good guy. He’s always on

his own at parties. He’s sweet like if you want to talk to him, he’ll speak to you and all but he’s more like a quiet kinda guy.”

Tiwari is set to make her debut in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In other news, Khan’s new song Yentamma from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was slammed by former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan for cultural insensitivity.

Reacting to Khan’s dance clip on Twitter, the veteran cricketer tweeted, “This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a lungi, this is a dhoti. A classical outfit which is being shown in a disgusting manner.