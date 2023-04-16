Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first: Adnan Siddiqui

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui schooled Indian actress Priyanka Chopra for calling Oscar-winning Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy a “South Asian”. Chinoy will be the first woman and person of colour to helm a Star Wars movie which will be set after the events of 2019’s Rise of Skywalker.

Priyanka Chopra recently congratulated Oscar-winning Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy on the big achievement. Priyanka shared a note on her Instagram story, in which she wrote, “First person of colour and first woman to direct a ‘Star Wars’ film…and she’s South Asian!! What a historic moment @sharmeenobaidchinoy. So so proud of you my friend! May the force be with you!”

Adnan Siddiqui pointed out to the Indian actress that Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani.

In a tweet, Siddiqui said, “With due respect, Priyanka Chopra, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian,” He also attached a screenshot of Chopra’s Instagram story where she commended Chinoy.