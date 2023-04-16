Woman arrested in Faisalabad on blasphemy allegations

A woman was accused of blasphemy and subsequently arrested after videos of her went viral. According to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Nishatabad police station in Faisalabad, the police received information that a mob had formed outside the woman’s residence.

Police personnel reached the location and learned that the accused was living in the house and claimed that her sister – who lives in a posh Lahore locality- made some controversial claims after which she was accused of blasphemy.

The police also detained the woman’s spouse for supporting his wife and sister-in-law.

Local people, especially workers of a religious party, demanded the arrest of the woman and a mob gathered outside her Faisalabad residence.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, while addressing the charged mob, said belief in the finality of Prophethood and the protection of that belief was the “goal of his life”. He assured the mob that the “accused” woman and others involved in the matter would be brought to justice in accordance with the law. The woman, who allegedly committed blasphemy, is said to be a resident of Lahore and has not been informed about any action against her.