Police welfare body approves 251 cases of medical aid: Ghazi

On the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, historic measures are being taken for the best welfare of police employees and their families. DIG Welfare Punjab Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin said about the measures taken this year that the Welfare Committee of Punjab Police has approved 251 cases of medical aid and released funds worth 67 million this year.

In the message issued to the force, he said that during the entire last year, only Rs 3 crore 30 lacs were given to police employees under welfare aid whereas now medical assistance is twice the amount in three months of this year than the previous year. Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin directed the employees to make referral letters from government hospitals for treatment from private physicians and said that employees suffering from transplant, cancer, bone marrow, heart surgery or other malignant diseases should make a referral case and get treatment from private specialists.

With this initiative, the employees will be able to get all their paid bills dues and other medical claims from the welfare branch. DIG Welfare Punjab further said that the data of all the district heads of police employees affected by thalassemia should be sent online to the central police office so that they can be given a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000. He said that the assistance received in every category including educational scholarships, wedding gifts and funerals has been substantially increased for the police employees and the aim of these measures is to effectively address issues including health and education of the personnel and their families so that they can focus all their attention on duty. DIG Welfare Punjab said that the best welfare of police force is the first priority of IG Punjab and priority measures will continue in this regard.