No shortage of wheat in province : Watoo

Secretary Food M.Zaman Watoo said in his statement that news related to shortage of wheat in the province is baseless and fake.That news has been spread out by a particular business group.He said this year per acre production of Wheat is very encouraging despite the unfavorable weather conditions.Per acre production of wheat average is five to ten maun higher than the previous year.Secretary Food said that government has fixed the support price of 3900 Rs per maun while keeping in view the increasing wheat’s cost of production.Wheat is available in abundance at the rate of 3900 rupees per maun in the productive areas of wheat,he maintained.M. Zaman Watoo said that government is taking steps for the economic welfare of all segments of society.Approximately, free of cost flour is being provided to 10 crore people of province, Secretary Food, added.He further stated that more than 4 crore 5 lakh free bags of flour have been distributed till today and more than one crore 70 lakh families has benefited by the facility of free atta till now.