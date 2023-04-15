Sajid Sadpara becomes first Pakistani to scale 10th highest peak without oxygen

Sajid Sadapara, a Pakistani climber, made history by ascending Mount Annapurna, the world’s tenth-highest mountain, without the use of supplemental oxygen.

Sajid, on a mission to carry on his father, the late great mountaineer Ali Sadpara, aspires to ascend the highest mountains with his head held high.

His most recent accomplishment was validated today, Saturday, when he became the first South Asian climber to scale an 8,091-meter peak without the use of oxygen. He finished the mission two years after his father and two other climbers died while attempting to climb K2 in the winter.

Sajid, who climbed the deadly K2 at the age of nineteen, was recently clicked at Annapurna which is located in Nepal and is notorious for its harsh climbing conditions as several climbers have lost lives.

Chhang Dawa Sherpa shared a tweet, felicitating Sajid for reaching the top of Mount Annapurna without using supplementary O2.

Annapurna lies in north-central Nepal and is known for sheer slopes, extreme weather conditions, and several other challenges which make it one of the deadliest peaks among the Eight-thousander Mountains.

Meanwhile, Sajid’s achievement demonstrates his exceptional climbing talents and sheer willpower to ascend some of the world’s most difficult summits without oxygen.

This daring climber’s late father was also noted for having accomplished great things. The Pakistani government declared Ali Sadpara, John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr dead in early 2021. He was so titled because he was the climber who never returned.