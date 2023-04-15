PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi arrested in Karachi

On Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former minister Ali Zaidi was detained in Karachi’s southern port city.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib broke the news of Zaidi’s detention, stating the former minister was apprehended by police at the party’s Sindh office.

Meanwhile, Zaidi’s spokeswoman verified the news, adding that the police had taken the PTI Sindh president into custody.

PTI سندھ آفس سے پارٹی کے صوبائی صدر علی حیدر زیدی سندھ پولیس نے گرفتار کرلیا ہے — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) April 15, 2023

Developing story