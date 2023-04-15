Watch: How Bobby Deol Is Prepping For His Film Animal

If you’re looking forward to a relaxing weekend away from the gym, we recommend avoiding Bobby Deol’s exercise videos. It would be an understatement to say that the actor is crushing it at the gym. Bobby Deol is seen performing a variety of complicated workouts while dressing comfortably in a pair of shorts in a video uploaded by fitness guru Prajwal Shetty. The 54-year-old appears at ease in the gym, performing everything from push-ups to rigorous leg workouts.

Sharing the video, Prajwal Shetty wrote, “Let’s ROLL. #animal #gymlife #gymrat #bollywoodactor #comebackisstrongerthanthesetback.” Fans of the actor have filled the comments section with words of praise and fire emojis.

Check out the video here:

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently treated fans on Instagram to a video of his son, Bobby Deol, during his intense gym session. In the video, Bobby Deol can be seen effortlessly performing biceps curls and push-ups, impressing the viewers with his fitness level. Dharmendra also revealed in the caption that Bobby is prepping for his upcoming films and commended his son’s dedication towards fitness. In the caption, he wrote, “Friends, My Bobby is very humble. Getting ready for some good roles.”

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal has been scheduled to release on August 11 and in addition to Bobby Deol features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna. Ranbir Kapoor’s initial poster for the film was unveiled on New Year 2023. It features the star in a fierce avatar, drenched in blood and wearing a white shirt. The accompanying message by the director reads, “Wishing you a Happy New Year with the first look of Animal.”