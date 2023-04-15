Sania Mirza gifts shoes worth Rs 91k to Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan

MC Stan became the winner of Bigg Boss 16 in February this year. He happened to meet the tennis legend Sania Mirza at a party hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan. Stan reunited with his Bigg Boss 16 friends and also met several Bollywood personalities. It seems the BB 16 winner formed a good bond with Sania.

Recently, the tennis legend gifted expensive shoes and sunglasses to Stan. He took to his Instagram handle and shared photos of the gifts he received from Sania. MC also expressed gratitude to the ace tennis player.

Sania Mizra gifted Balenciaga sunglasses worth Rs 30,000 to Stan. She also gave him Nike shoes, which cost a whopping Rs 91,000. MC Stan posted photos of the extravagant presents on his Instagram story. “Appreciate it, appa. Thank you, @mirzasaniar,” he wrote on his IG story.

The rapper said he wasn’t expecting to win the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan. “No, I wasn’t expecting that. I thought my brother (Shiv) would win the show. Hum dono mein aisi baat hui thi ki ya toh woh jeetega ya main jeetunga. Humara end tak yahi tha. I feel all 16 contestants deserved to win the show,” he said. Bigg Boss 16 came to an end on February 12, 2023.