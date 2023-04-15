Army stands with elected representatives

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said it was for the elected representatives of people to determine the destination and the Pakistan Army would fully support them in the journey of development and progress of Pakistan. There was no lack of resources in Pakistan, however, “we should leave the debate of new and old Pakistan and talk about ‘Our Pakistan”, he said while speaking during an in-camera national security session at the National Assembly hall, media reports said. The COAS said the armed forces were ready for maintaining durable peace in the country and in that regard intelligence-based operations were underway in the wake of recent resurgence of terrorism.

He stressed that besides the security agencies, all the government departments, whether legal, economic, social or external etc would have to join the campaign against anti-state elements.

“This is not a new operation but it is a continuation of the already approved state strategy. It reflects the whole of the nation approach and the unwavering confidence of the people,” he added.

The COAS said with the blessings of Allah Almighty, at the time there was no “no-go area” in Pakistan. “Behind this success”, he said, there were the sacrifices of a large number of martyrs and ghazis, who had shed their blood. “More than 80,000 people have given sacrifices, including over 20,000 Ghazis and more than 10,000 martyrs,” he added. He underlined that terrorists had no other option but to accept the writ of the state. The negotiations with the terrorists had resulted in emergence of more terrorist groups, he regretted.

According to reports, members of the National Assembly welcomed the army chief’s views by clapping, and General Munir extended congratulations to Parliament and its members on the 50th anniversary of the implementation of the 1973 Constitution.

Attendees of the meeting included Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, DG ISI, DG Military Operations, Punjab Chief Secretary, and inspectors-general of police from all four provinces, as well as other high-ranking officials. According to a National Assembly Secretariat notice, the agenda of the meeting was “riefing on current issues of the National Security”. In it, an invitation was extended to all the federal ministers, advisers to the prime minister, MNAs, and special invitees. Bilawal reached the Parliament House alongside former president Asif Zardari to attend the in-camera security brief but the latter left the session midway.

Earlier during the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the country’s law enforcement agencies including the army, rangers, and police, for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

“Pakistan has given more than 80 thousand sacrifices in the struggle against terrorism,” insiders quoted him saying. “Peace was restored by the great sacrifices of our martyrs, and this hard work was wasted in four years,” said the premier, in an apparent reference to the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Shehbaz raised questions regarding the resurgence of terrorism in the country, and who was responsible for its return. He also questioned the utilisation of funds allocated by all provinces for the eradication of terrorism and FATA reforms, and their current whereabouts.

He also demanded answers regarding the utilisation of billions of rupees given to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, and where these resources were allocated.