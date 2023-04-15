Court declares Muhammad Khan Bhatti innocent in bribery allegations case

A local court of Lahore discharged the case against the former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti for taking bribe. Anti-corruption presented Muhammad Khan Bhatti in the court of Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza and requested his physical remand. However, court rejected the plea. Former principal secretary’s lawyer Rana Intizar opposed the physical remand and pointed out that there is no evidence of bribery against Muhammad Khan Bhatti. The lawyer said that ACE does not even have the details of Bhatti’s bank accounts. The court rejected the request for physical remand after the proceedings and discharged him from corruption allegations. It is pertinent to note that Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was arrested in Sindh in February this year. His house in Gujranwala was also ‘raided’ by police and a domestic employee was arrested.