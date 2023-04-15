Rupee gains 50 paisas against dollar

Pakistan rupee gained 50 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 284.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 284.90. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 288 and Rs 291, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.42 to close at Rs 314.76 against the last day’s closing of Rs313.34, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and stood at Rs 2.14; whereas an increase of 41 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.50 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 356.09. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 14 paisas and Saudi Riyal dipped by 12 paisas to close at Rs 77.44 and Rs 75.94, respectively.