Bizenjo lauds first ‘Anti-Riot Women’s Wing’ in police

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday expressed his satisfaction on the establishment of the first Anti-Riot Women’s Wing in Balochistan Police. He also congratulated Inspector General (IG) Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and his team. The chief minister said the police of Balochistan was being aligned with modern requirements, saying this wing comprising of trained female cadets would further increase the strength of the police force. It is the honor of Balochistan Police that the establishment of such a wing was not found in other big cities of the country, the chief minister said. He said that the scope of this unit would be extended to other districts of the province. The Balochistan Police had always made sacrifices for the protection of life and property of the people. He said the data command and communication center of the Balochistan police department was working well. The government had recently given a clear direction in the cabinet meeting to complete the Quetta Safe City project within two months for the provision of facilities to people, he said. The CM said that it was the duty of the government to protect the life and property of the people, and trained police to guarantee their safety.