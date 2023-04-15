Naqvi allows video call, congregational Fajr & Maghrib prayers facility to prisoners

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to discuss prison reforms, with a focus on the proposal for conducting trials of prisoners through video links.

The chief minister instructed for a report to be prepared, based on the recommendations while the attendees also agreed to allow prisoners to offer congregational Fajr and Maghrib prayers. The meeting highlighted that 71 prisoners will be released before Eid-ul-Fitr, thanks to the contributions of philanthropists and the Punjab government to pay for their diyat and fines. It was agreed in principle to provide a video call facility for prisoners, with a pilot project set to begin in Lahore jail within seven days.

The meeting was told about the establishment of model waiting and meeting areas in five model penitentiaries, as well as the offering of TEVTA courses in 10 other prisons. The installation of CCTV cameras in 28 prisons has been completed, with plans to install them in 15 more slammers. A control room has also been set up in the IG office to monitor the facilities 24/7. It was noted that the implementation of video link trials would eliminate the need to transport prisoners to courts. Additionally, open-air gyms have been established in nine prisons, and medical equipment worth Rs 400 million will be purchased for prison hospitals. ACS (Home), secretary finance, IG prisons. chairman PITB and others attended the meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to deliberate on the matters about the Government Central Model School (GCMS) in Lahore.

During the meeting, it was decided to grant the school the status of a centre of excellence. As part of this initiative, the school will admit only the best students and a three-member committee has been formed to develop the admission criteria. The committee will comprise the chairman of the BISE Lahore, the commissioner of Lahore, and the secretary of the school education department. They will work together to devise an admission test procedure that will ensure that only the most qualified students are admitted to the GCMS. Successful students will be given admission and a special package. The CM stated that experts would be approached to revamp the historic school building and devise a procedure for conducting O-Level and A-Level classes.

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking officials, including provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, and Dr Jawad Akram, Adviser Wahab Riaz, the commissioner of Lahore, the secretaries of finance, school, and C&W depts, the MD of Punjab Daanish Schools & Centers of Excellence Authority, the chairman of the BISE Lahore, and others.

Qaddafi Stadium declared zero waste zone: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is all up and alert to provide exceptional cleanliness facilities to citizens for Pak vs NZ international series. In this regard, LWMC teams are mobilized and all arrangements have been completed before match which includes the Janitorial services inside and outside the Gaddafi Stadium and audience seating areas. Washing and sweeping of all the enclosures of Qaddafi Stadium has also been completed before match followed by declaring Qaddafi Stadium as zero waste zone, where citizen will be charged Rs 100 over littering.

In order to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din paid visit to Qaddafi Stadium. For provision of the best cleanliness services during the international series the department has deployed 190 sanitary workers, 22 supervisors and 20 officers for the cleanliness of the stadium from inner side whereas, collectively more than 250 sanitary workers are deputed for cleanliness at inside, outside and at adjoin routes of the stadium. Furthermore, four water bowsers, three mechanical sweepers, five mini dumpers and a compactor shall also be used for washing and sweeping of the stadium. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din stated in this regard that Gaddafi Stadium operations managers will be present at the stadium for the Pakistan and New Zealand T20 series, and will monitor the cleanliness arrangements themselves.