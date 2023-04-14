Gold prices decrease by Rs 500 to 217,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 217,500 on Thursday day against its sale at Rs 218,000 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs 429 to Rs 186,471 from Rs 186,900, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down to Rs 170,932 from Rs 171,325. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 30 to close at Rs 2550 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 25.71 to close at Rs 2,686.21 respectively. The price of gold in the international market rose by US$ 18 to $2027 against its sale at $2009, the association reported.