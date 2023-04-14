Economic situation improving with decline in trade, current deficits

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the economic situation had been improving in the country with a gradual reduction in “federal, trade and current deficits.” “When we assumed responsibility of the government, Pakistan had been out of the IMF programme, our default risk had risen, the government was losing more than Rs 100 billion monthly on unaffordable fuel subsidy. Last year our imports were $80 billion and exports were $31 billion,” said the minister in a series of tweets.

She said the country had the “largest trade deficit of $49 billion and current account deficit of $17.5 billion”. “We also had record budget deficits in all PTI years,” she added.

Marriyum, however, said that the economy was being stabilized by reducing the current account deficits.

The minister said the prices of commodities were increased due to the flood and repayment of the massive loans taken by the PTI government. “But we have increased BISP payments and given free Atta to the poor and things are finally looking up.”

Redressal of excesses: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that during the past year, the incumbent government had strived hard for the redressal of the excesses committed by the past regime against the media persons. She was speaking at the oathtaking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of the Jhang Press Club and Jhang Union of Journalists here.

The minister reiterated that the incumbent government fully believed in freedom of media and freedom of expression and was taking all possible steps for that purpose. On the contrary, she said the previous government had instituted numerous baseless cases against journalists during its tenure.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government had not taken any vindictive action against any journalist since coming to power in April last year, adding it was taking measures for the welfare of journalists and media workers.

She said that the Ministry of Information had organized training programmes to enhance the professional skills of journalists.

Taking a jibe at the PTI regime, the minister said that the dark period of four years was over now when programmes, columns and channels were shut down.

She expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers of Jhang Press Club would work for the welfare of the journalist community of the area. The minister administered the oath to the 11-member body of Jhang Press Club, including its President Liaquat Ali Anjum and Secretary Khurram Saeed.