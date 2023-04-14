LHC seeks reply from DG ACE on Usman Buzdar’s plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a reply till April 17 from Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on a petition filed by former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar seeking details of the cases registered by the ACE against him. The single bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by Usman Buzdar. During the proceedings, the petitioner;’s counsel argued before the court that the ACE was not providing details of the cases registered against his client. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for provision of the details of the cases. He also requested the court to restrain respondents from taking any coercive action against his client. To a court query, the counsel submitted that his client feared arrest and it was the reason that he did not appear before the court. The court noted that if the petitioner feared arrest then he should avail the interim bail while declining plea to restrain respondents from taking any coercive action. The court issued notice to the DG ACE for April 17 and sought a reply.