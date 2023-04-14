I cried when Atif Aslam got married: Dur-e-Fishan

Showbiz starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem admitted suffering heartbreak when eminent singer Atif Aslam got married to Sara Bharwana.

The ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star was recently seated with host Nida Yasir on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’. During a segment, Dur-e-Fishan spoke about the first-ever celebrity crush of her life, which much like most of the ’90s girls, was singer-actor Atif Aslam. Fangirling over the ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ crooner, the celebrity said, “I had a big crush on Atif Aslam – a big crush. It was so big that I used to just listen to him and just talk about him. My sister still tells me that ‘you never vocalised it’, but it was huge.” She further recalls how the crush soon turned into a heartbreak when he tied the knot. “I remember meeting him. The first time I met him was two days after his wedding. And I just kept crying,” Dur-e-Fishan shared. “How old was I back then? I don’t remember but I was very young, probably in O levels. But yes, Atif Aslam was like the first heartbreak and the biggest crush and all of that,” she quipped. It is pertinent to mention that Atif Aslam tied the knot with Sara Bharwana in March 2013. The couple is proud parents to two elder boys, Ahad and Aryaan, and a recently-born daughter, Halima.

Meanwhile, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is among the most promising and loved new entrants in the showbiz industry who enjoys a huge fan following, in both online and offline spheres.

On the acting front, she last made waves with her performance as the main protagonist, Mehak, in the most trending serial of 2022 ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, as well as her music video debut in Asim Azhar’s single ‘Dard’.