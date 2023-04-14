Juhi Chawla reacts to Salman Khan’s viral proposal video

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla finally responded to the viral proposal video of Salman Khan which made rounds on the Internet.

An old interview clip of the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor resurfaced on social media last month when he expressed the wish to marry fellow celeb Chawla. He told the interviewer, “Juhi is very sweet. Adorable girl. I toh asked her father if he would let her get married to me.”

He further divulged that the proposal was turned down probably because he ‘didn’t fit the bill’. In a new interview with an Indian tabloid, Chawla addressed the viral clip and revealed the true story behind it. She said, “Back in the day, when I had just started out in my career, and when Salman was not the Salman Khan, a film had come my way that had him in the lead actor.”

“In fact, I didn’t know anyone properly back then – not him, not Aamir, or anyone else in the industry. Incidentally, I couldn’t do the film because of some issue,” Chawla explained.

“And to this day, he doesn’t leave one chance to remind me of it! ‘You didn’t do the film with me,’ he keeps saying! We hardly worked on films together but we did a lot of stage shows. He had a cameo in Deewana Mastana,” added the ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ actor.

It is pertinent to mention here that Juhi Chawla tied the knot with Indian industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. The couple has two children together, a daughter Jhanvi and a son, Arjun. On the other hand, Khan is still one of the most eligible bachelors of B-Town.

The celebrities shared the screen once in David Dhawan’s ‘Deewana Mastana’. Khan had a special appearance in the film headlined by Anil Kapoor and Govinda with Chawla.