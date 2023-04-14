‘Bloody Daddy’ excites fans

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor is set to star in “Bloody Daddy”. The first look of the film has been released and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

In the poster, Shahid Kapoor can be seen holding a gun with an intense expression, looking rugged and fierce. His chiseled physique has also drawn comparisons to Keanu Reeves’ character in the “John Wick” series.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, “Bloody Daddy” promises to be a high-octane action thriller that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The film also features South Indian actress Raashi Khanna in a pivotal role and fans are eagerly anticipating their chemistry on the big screen. To prepare for his role, Shahid Kapoor has been undergoing intense training in mixed martial arts and parkour. Known for his dedication to his craft, his hard work shows in the first look of “Bloody Daddy”. The film is set to release later this year and fans can’t wait to see Shahid Kapoor back in action. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new project!