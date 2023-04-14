China listed top country with number of high-altitude airports

China currently has 43 airports that are no less than 1,524 meters above sea level, the most in the world, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). Among them, 23 airports stand at altitudes of 2,438 meters or higher, while 20 airports are between 1,524 meters and 2,438 meters above sea level. Since 2012, the country’s technology for building airports in high-altitude areas and high-latitude permafrost regions has gradually matured, according to the CAAC. Located 4,411 meters above sea level, Daocheng Yading Airport in Sichuan Province is the highest civil airport in China and the world.